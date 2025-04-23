RMCR Weekly News Roundup

-
Leadville's annual skijoring competition has been held for 75 years. However, the event is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
Hear about a recent ski ballet event at Monarch, a potential solution to traffic congestion on Interstate 70, and a Denver restaurant helping lead a revival of Native American cuisine.
Hear reports from across the region on the "Hands Off" protests. We also get a report on the elimination of federal funding for libraries and other cultural institutions.