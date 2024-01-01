The Mountain West News Bureau
The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. The project's mission is to tell stories about the people, places, and issues of the Mountain West.
From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, the bureau explores the issues that define us and the challenges we face in the region.
Prescribed fires can be an effective way to reduce the risk of severe wildfires. But they of course, also give off smoke, and researchers are trying to better understand that public health tradeoff. A new paper finds that prescribed fire can reduce overall smoke exposure but that those benefits can diminish as the level of prescribed fire increases.
Last month, the Bureau of Land Management released a five-year Crowdsourcing and Citizen Science Action Plan. The basic idea is to get more members of the public involved in scientific research that helps the agency better manage the many millions of acres under its control.
A new study shows human-caused climate change is shrinking snowpacks around the world, raising concerns for regions where communities and industries rely on snow.
Despite recent snowstorms, the Mountain West region continues to be affected by historic drought. That’s why ranchers are looking for ways to cope with dry conditions.
Laura Daniel-Davis, the acting deputy secretary of the Interior Department, made the announcement at NIFC in Boise.
Changing climate patterns and growing populations are having an impact on all of our lives, but it is also affecting birds and their migration patterns.
One person was killed in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe’s largest ski resort, Palisades Tahoe, on Jan. 10, 2024. National data shows over the past decade, an average of 25 people died in avalanches each winter.
Like hundreds of other ranchers in Colorado, the Stanko family is anxious about wolf packs being airlifted back to this state, where they were eradicated by the 1940s.
New data shows respiratory illness is elevated or increasing across most of the United States, including the Mountain West region.
New research shows that wildfires can leave behind concerning levels of the carcinogenic chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). But researchers also looked at ways that homeowners can clean their properties after wildfires to substantially reduce the risk presented by PAHs.
With a new year underway, many Americans have sworn off alcohol for “Dry January” or as a New Year’s resolution. A new nationwide report reveals alcohol consumption trends vary widely in the Mountain West.
A new report examining gun safety across the country shows that levels in the Mountain West region vary widely.
There are dozens of conservation groups across the Mountain West working to protect the waters, lands, and wildlife that make up the region. That includes a nonprofit in Nevada that is helping preserve an important tree species that’s increasingly threatened by climate change.
In 2024, abortion could be on the ballot in nearly a dozen states, including some in the Mountain West.
In its first three years, the administration has protected millions of acres and spent billions on conservation.
The Vice President is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas on Wednesday with union members who recently signed a "historic" contract with three major casinos.