One Small Step Stories
In collaboration with StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout the Four Corners, we invite you to meet someone new — a fellow resident with different views from you, who you might never talk to otherwise — for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation.
KSUT is one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2022. With participant permission, these conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
One Small Step stories
As part of KSUT’s One Small Step partnership with StoryCorps, here’s another excerpt from the project. Scott Mathis and Laura DeWitt were strangers when they met at KSUT last summer. They kick around the meaning of the words “conservative” and “liberal” and explore how their lives have shaped their politics.
Sidny Zink and Karen Pontius both live in Durango, but they were strangers when they sat down for a conversation at KSUT in August, 2022. Sidny identifies herself as “conservative,” and Karen as “liberal." But they find common ground in their work histories, and have some laughs along the way.
During the event you will hear audio from One Small Step conversations and learn from local participants what the experience was like.
KSUT has partnered with StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, as part of StoryCorps’ One Small Step Radio Station Hubs project.
While Americans face challenges unlike any other time in our history, KSUT and StoryCorps invite you to take part in One Small Step, a nationwide initiative to help bridge political divides and strengthen communities, one conversation at a time.