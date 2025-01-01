Regional News
A program in Utah is paying farmers to make their irrigation equipment more efficient, but researchers say it may not be saving as much water as it appears.
Environmental groups are worried that a short portion of the recently adopted US House rules package could expedite the transfer of public land to states – and ultimately to private entities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has a new plan to strengthen its collaboration with tribes and help them build more sustainable food systems.
Using infrared trail cameras, cell phone location data and fitness tracking apps, Montana-based Headwaters Economics is able to more accurately estimate usage and economic impacts.
Utah is asking the Supreme Court to grant it control of public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance argues the state’s case is illegal and they’re concerned about the potential implications for public lands across the west.
Unions at three Colorado mountains penned a letter to Vail Resorts CEO Kristen Lynch, objecting to the company using their colleagues to backfill striking workers in Utah.
According to the latest annual report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, four of the nine states with the weakest road safety laws are in the Mountain West and no state in the region is in the category with the top safety laws.
The number of unhoused seniors is expected to triple by 2030. As rents rise, it becomes tougher to find affordable housing that's accessible for those with medical conditions and disabilities.
The year-end funding package addresses research for childhood cancers, but there's still no movement on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which expired in the summer of 2024 and hasn't had a replacement despite an impassioned plea by several Tribes in September.
After another extension of temporary raises, wildland firefighters still see a path to permanent pay fixWildland firefighters and their advocates pushed hard for permanent pay raises before Congress’ holiday recess. What firefighters got instead was yet another last-minute extension of temporary raises.
It seems that every day a new headline tells a story of theaters shutting down. But in some parts of the West, including Wyoming, they’re still thriving.
Fixed anchors, which climbers use to get down from rock faces, have been at the center of a year-long fight between climbers, conservationists and the federal government.
Douglas, Fraser, and Noble fir trees are usually the ones people cut for Christmas trees every year. But tree farms are growing smaller because of disease and pests that usually get killed off in colder weather.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now testing the nation’s milk supply for the bird flu virus known as H5N1. The virus has spread through dairy cattle in 16 states, including most of the Mountain West.