Capitol News Alliance

Supporters say the law creates a space on forms to recognize lived experience and aligns death certificates with other state records.
House Republicans announced an effort Wednesday to get U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to review the constitutionality of a sweeping gun-control measure signed into law last week.
Lopez is seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado’s highest- elected seat for a third time.
Sponsors of a bipartisan bill that would strengthen age restrictions for accessing sexual content online are pulling the measure over concerns from Polis and an upcoming SCOTUS decision on the issue.
Under pressure from survivors and lawmakers, Colorado struggling to address huge delays in evidence testing.
The bill would further block local cooperation with federal authorities, like ICE, and attempt to outlaw deportation operations in certain Colorado locations. It’s in part a response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Senate Bill 33 is meant to protect small businesses that sell alcohol from further economic decline following the expansion of beer and wine sales in grocery stores.
A 0.5% fee would be imposed under House Bill 1302 on every home insurance policy in Colorado, unless a house meets certain wildfire mitigation standards
The proposal calls on districts to adopt formal policies on hearing challenges and sets limits on who can file them.
The legislation is a response to the growing calls for vacancy appointment reform.
Democrats in the Colorado legislature introduced two bills that would add protections for transgender people in schools and the courts, despite Republican opposition.
The home reinsurance idea, unique to Colorado, aims to reduce private insurers’ financial risk and, therefore, drive down premiums.