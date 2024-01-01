Specials and Series
The 1911 flood was likely the largest on the Animas River over the last several hundred years or more. On the San Juan River near Bluff, researchers found no evidence of floods higher than the 1911 debris, indicating it “may represent the largest flood on the San Juan River for a much longer time period than 1880-2001.”
KSUT Conversation: Bruce Cockburn reflects on his music, activism, and support for Native and Indigenous rightsThe legendary artist headlines KSUT's 2023 Four Corners Folk Festival, which runs from September 1 through 3 at Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs.
KSUT Conversation: Hopi/Tewa musician Ed Kabotie balances storytelling with speaking out against injusticeKabotie leads the group Tha Yoties, who have appeared in performances in the Four Corners region. He'll play a solo show at the 2023 KSUT Four Corners Folk Festival.
Judge tosses Utah's lawsuit seeking to eviscerate the national monuments.
The Land Desk's Jonathan P. Thompson contemplates the mystery of several people who have gone missing in the San Juan Mountains this year.
Atlantic Richfield Company purchases more than 1,000 acres of patented mining claims and other properties from Arizona-based Disposition Properties in and around Rico, Colorado, dimming the threat of massive development.