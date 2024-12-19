KSUT Conversations: Chuck Greaves and Mark Stevens on a new book featuring Four Corners writers

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Mark Stevens and Chuck Greaves, two of the three editors of the recently published Four Corners Voices: Stories, Poetry, Essays.

The book includes 24 poems, 13 essays, and 12 short stories, which were received after a community-wide call for submissions earlier in 2024. More than 130 submissions from regional writers were culled for this first anthology.

Authors include established regional writers and scribes earning their first publication credit.

In a press release, Greaves (who edited the anthology's short stories) said the book is "a diverse compendium that reflects the beauty, captures the spirit, and embodies the essence of this unique and wonderful land... All the writing that appears in this anthology is either set in the Four Corners region or else springs from the imaginations of Four Corners writers."