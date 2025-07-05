© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Sessions: Taylor Rae

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published July 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM MDT
Taylor Rae
Jonathan Hunt/KSUT
Taylor Rae

Rising singer/songwriter Taylor Rae performed a KSUT Session on Monday, June 9, 2025. Taylor dropped by while doing a radio promotional tour of stations in the Mountain West region. She released her second album, The Void, on April 18, 2025.

The album’s lead single, “Cologne,” peaked in the Top 20 of the Americana Music Association singles chart. The follow-up single, “Telluride,” features mandolin player Sierra Hull, and is currently rising on the charts.

This was Taylor’s second KSUT Session. She also performed in 2022, shortly after the release of her debut album, Mad Twenties, which has become a favorite on the KSUT Music Blend. Mad Twenties spent 30 weeks on the Americana Music Association’s Top 50 albums chart.

 The new album has more of an indie rock feel, having been produced by Eric Krasno, co-founder of the funk/soul group, Soulive. Krasno has worked with The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Aaron Neville, and Chaka Khan, among others.

This KSUT Session was hosted by Chris Aaland and engineered by Robb Brantley.

Songs

  • Telluride
  • Cologne
  • Not Mine

Musicians

  • Taylor Rae: Vocals, guitar

Technical personnel

  • Host: Chris Aaland
  • Engineer: Robb Brantley
  • Mastering for web: Mark Duggan

Explore more KSUT Sessions.
Music KSUT Sessions
