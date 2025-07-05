KSUT Sessions: Taylor Rae

Rising singer/songwriter Taylor Rae performed a KSUT Session on Monday, June 9, 2025. Taylor dropped by while doing a radio promotional tour of stations in the Mountain West region. She released her second album, The Void, on April 18, 2025.

The album’s lead single, “Cologne,” peaked in the Top 20 of the Americana Music Association singles chart. The follow-up single, “Telluride,” features mandolin player Sierra Hull, and is currently rising on the charts.

This was Taylor’s second KSUT Session. She also performed in 2022, shortly after the release of her debut album, Mad Twenties, which has become a favorite on the KSUT Music Blend. Mad Twenties spent 30 weeks on the Americana Music Association’s Top 50 albums chart.

The new album has more of an indie rock feel, having been produced by Eric Krasno, co-founder of the funk/soul group, Soulive. Krasno has worked with The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Aaron Neville, and Chaka Khan, among others.

This KSUT Session was hosted by Chris Aaland and engineered by Robb Brantley.

Songs

Telluride

Cologne

Not Mine

Musicians

Taylor Rae: Vocals, guitar

Technical personnel

Host: Chris Aaland

Engineer: Robb Brantley

Mastering for web: Mark Duggan