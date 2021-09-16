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Firearms for sale are displayed at the Centennial Gun Club in Centennial on June 12, 2026.
Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline
News
Montezuma County sheriff will not issue eligibility cards under new Colorado gun law
Sara Wilson
Coloradans who live in Montezuma County and want to buy certain types of guns will not be able to get a newly required eligibility card from their local sheriff, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
A ballot box at Denver Elections' polling station at the Southwest Recreation Center in Marston. Nov. 5, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Government & Politics
US District judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit against Colorado over voter rolls
Bente Birkeland
People on a tour of petroglyphs at Dominguez Canyon Wilderness of Colorado
Courtesy of History Colorado
News
Tribal and state leaders oppose overhaul of historic preservation rules
Rachel Cohen
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Construction has continued on the White House ballroom all summer, as seen on Wednesday.
  1. Another court blocks White House ballroom work, teeing up a Supreme Court review
  2. Monty Roberts, who trained horses through trust, dies at 91
  3. Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that was long championed by Lindsey Graham
  4. EU tensions rise over migration as Spain faces influx from Morocco
  5. Puerto Rican government begins rationing water as supply runs dry
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