Latest Stories
Coloradans who live in Montezuma County and want to buy certain types of guns will not be able to get a newly required eligibility card from their local sheriff, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
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After years of stalled negotiations, the Department of the Interior releases final Environmental Impact Statement, covering 10 years of future management for seven states
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Experts say immersion in cold water before an ambulance arrives can greatly increase the chances of heat stroke survival and reduce the risk of long-term complications.
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Nearly 36% of Colorado’s 4 million active registered voters turned out for last month’s primary election. It’s the second-highest primary turnout since 2010.
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As federal officials negotiate new rules for sharing the Colorado River's shrinking water supply, scientists are expanding efforts to better measure one of the basin's biggest sources of water loss: evaporation.
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Nathan Matthews had been hospitalized since he was caught in a burnover on June 27.
View incident updates, fire maps, and smoke impacts from around the region.
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Delbert Anderson channels his ancestors to honor those lost in the 1860s forced relocation of the Navajo. He's performing his composition over four and a half years, playing a new single note every few months.
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People in Monticello, Utah have been tense and preparing to evacuate since shortly after the Babylon fire started June 26th
- Another court blocks White House ballroom work, teeing up a Supreme Court review
- Monty Roberts, who trained horses through trust, dies at 91
- Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that was long championed by Lindsey Graham
- EU tensions rise over migration as Spain faces influx from Morocco
- Puerto Rican government begins rationing water as supply runs dry
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