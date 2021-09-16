Featured
While the bald eagle population has recovered and grown over the past decade, golden eagle populations remain stagnant. They’re put at risk by illegal shootings, rising global temperatures, lead poisoning, electrocutions, and many other factors. And as wind energy developers push to meet the growing demand for renewable power, the likelihood of collisions with wind turbines becomes increasingly likely.
Colorado & Regional News
People have always feared the unknown. And that fear transforms some animals into monsters in our minds — like sharks in the ocean, or rattlesnakes in the West.
A federal program is giving about $30,000 to individual rural communities to help them develop outdoor recreation economies.
On a recent summer day, local residents gathered for the second-annual community lunch at Highwater Farm in Silt. The lunch is hosted by high school students in the farm’s eight-week summer youth program, which launched last year.
Southwest Colorado is a beautiful, but sometimes dangerous place to live and explore. Search and rescue missions on mountain peaks are an unfortunate reality. Now a new helicopter is changing the game for first responders in San Miguel County.
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week. The massive piece of legislation funds programs ranging from electric vehicles, to advanced nuclear energy research. Specific to the Mountain West, it includes billions of dollars for forest lands and agriculture to fight climate change.
A bipartisan committee on Monday voted to begin drafting 10 bills ahead of their next legislative session. They include proposals to buy remote cameras and invest millions to create a statewide team of wildfire investigators. The same bills died last spring.
States in the Colorado River Basin have failed to meet a federal deadline to conserve an unprecedented amount of water. The lack of consensus on how to wean off the river’s dwindling supply puts the water source for 40 million in the Southwest in jeopardy.
We invite you to participate in One Small Step, a nationwide initiative to help bridge political divides and strengthen communities, one conversation at a time.
NPR News
Tuesday is the primary for governor to see which Democrat, Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried, will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. Christ was elected governor in 2006 as a Republican.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, automakers began adopting an anti-theft technology that dramatically reduced car thefts. But why did it take so long?
Some complained when video showed Finland's Sanna Marin partying with friends. There seemed to be less controversy when Australia's Anthony Albanese turned up at a rock concert and downed his beer.
The telescope uses a camera with filters that can make a color map out of infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.