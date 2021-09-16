© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Environment & Climate
Golden eagles threatened by wind energy growth in the West
Will Walkey
While the bald eagle population has recovered and grown over the past decade, golden eagle populations remain stagnant. They’re put at risk by illegal shootings, rising global temperatures, lead poisoning, electrocutions, and many other factors. And as wind energy developers push to meet the growing demand for renewable power, the likelihood of collisions with wind turbines becomes increasingly likely.
Lake Mead’s light-colored “bathtub ring” of mineral deposits towers above a speeding boat on June 29, 2022, near Hoover Dam.
Tom Yulsman
/
The Water Desk
Environment & Climate
No firm new deadline for Colorado River basin states’ conservation plans
Luke Runyon
The finalists for the first IllumiNative Producers Program cohort: Left to right, top row: Taylor Hensel (Cherokee Nation), Kekama Amona (Kanaka Maoli), Princess Daazhraii Johnson (Neets'aii Gwich'in), Mato Standing Soldier (Oglala Lakota). Bottom row: Ivan MacDonald (Blackfeet), Ashley Browning (Pueblos of Pojoaque and Santa Clara), Coyote Park (Yurok) and Blake Pickens (Chickasaw).
IllumiNative
News
Fellowship boosts Indigenous film producers bringing authentic Native narratives to the big screen
Emma Gibson
Four Corners Edition
A weekly newsmagazine exploring the region
Friday mornings at 8:30
Listen
KSUT Sessions
A growing library of in-studio performances and interviews
Listen
KSUT Conversations
Interviews with notable figures, artists, community members, and more.
Listen
Colorado & Regional News
Take One Small Step, Four Corners with KSUT and StoryCorps
We invite you to participate in One Small Step, a nationwide initiative to help bridge political divides and strengthen communities, one conversation at a time.
