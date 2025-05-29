Tribal nations sue U.S. over boarding school funding

On May 22nd, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes of Oklahoma, along with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania federal district court. It seeks to hold U.S. agencies responsible for the Indian boarding school system. Native children suffered horrific abuse and neglect in these schools, and many never made it home.

According to the complaint, boarding school operations were funded by Native Nations' trust funds. Those funds contained proceeds from the sale of tribal land—land that the U.S. government forced tribes to sign away. The trust, plaintiffs say, was meant for the collective benefit of Native Nations.

It is estimated that the government used $23 billion, in today's money, to run the boarding schools. The tribes are asking the courts to force the U.S. to explain how the funds were used.

The U.S. government has yet to respond to the complaint.

Copyright 2025 Nevada Public Radio