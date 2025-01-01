Strengthening KSUT's Future

In 2026, KSUT will celebrate 50 years of broadcasting in the Four Corners region.

From building a $2 million broadcast facility to expanding local and regional news to launching the Tribal Media Center, KSUT has grown stronger with every step.

With an eye towards sustainability, KSUT has established the Next 50 Endowment Fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado.

The growth of this fund will help ensure that KSUT remains a strong, independent media organization for the next 50 years and beyond.

With a goal of $6 million in held assets, the KSUT Next 50 Fund will generate approximately $225,000 annually, securing our future as an independent voice in the Four Corners and beyond.

You can be a part of this vital effort to preserve KSUT for the next 50 years.

For more information on the Next 50 Fund, contact KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham.