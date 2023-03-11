© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Series: Narcan and Durango schools

In 2021, a teen’s fatal overdose sparked a harm reduction movement in Durango schools. Later, some students started calling for changes in district policy letting them act if an overdose happened at school.
Narcan2Clark2.jpg
Tom Wolf
/
High school students in Durango are demanding the right to carry Narcan nasal spray in school.