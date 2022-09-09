Clark AdomaitisReporter, Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Clark Adomaitis is a Durango transplant from New York City. He is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where he focused on reporting and producing for radio and podcasts. He reported sound-rich stories on the state of recycling and compost in NYC.
Before his graduate studies, he wrote lifestyle spreads for the City College of New York's Campus Magazine about local food and drink. In his free time, he produces experimental and humorous hip-hop music.
He’s excited to learn and share stories from underrepresented voices in the Four Corners region, including reports from the Ute tribe, the Navajo Nation, the LGBTQ+ community, and the Latinx community.
-
The fair was recently held in Ignacio. Native tribes from all over the country were welcomed to the 3-day festival. More than 35 cultural, arts, and sports events took place, as well as a 2-hour parade, a powwow, a heavy metal concert featuring Indigenous bands, and an art market.
-
The White Mesa, Utah community hosted its annual Bear Dance Labor Day weekend. The traditional Ute ceremony consists of four days of nonstop partner dancing. One Bear Dance Chief speaks about reinvigorating the tradition after the pandemic altered ceremonies for two years.