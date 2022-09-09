Clark Adomaitis is a Durango transplant from New York City. He is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where he focused on reporting and producing for radio and podcasts. He reported sound-rich stories on the state of recycling and compost in NYC.

Before his graduate studies, he wrote lifestyle spreads for the City College of New York's Campus Magazine about local food and drink. In his free time, he produces experimental and humorous hip-hop music.

He’s excited to learn and share stories from underrepresented voices in the Four Corners region, including reports from the Ute tribe, the Navajo Nation, the LGBTQ+ community, and the Latinx community.