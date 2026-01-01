Underwriters & Business Sponsors
KSUT thanks the many businesses and organizations that underwrite our programming.
Here's an updated list of our current underwriters and business members. We invite you to visit their websites and support the people who support us!
Advantage Physical Therapy
Alpine Bank
Animas River Days
Animas Surgical Hospital
Animas Trading Company
Arete Mortgage
Armida Huerta Adventure Fund
Arrowhead Propane
Ashes Away
Back Country Experience
Baked in Bayfield
Bar D Wranglers
Barr Engineering
Big O Tire
Business Improvement District
Colorado Housing and Finance Authority
Columbine Landscapes Co
Community Concert Hall at FLC
Community Foundation Serving SW CO
Credit Union of Colorado
Cross Canyon Engineering
Dietz Market
Directory Plus
Dr. Rothchild, Holistic Dentistry
Durango La Plata Airport
Durango Land & Homes
Durango Nursery & Supply
Durango Olive Oil
Durango Organics
Durango Outdoor Exchange
Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
Durango Trails
Eco-Safe Waste Water
Elevate Orthopedics
EsoTerra Ciderworks
Eolus Bar and Restaurant
Express Employment
Farmers Fresh
First Southwest Bank
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited
Fort Lewis College
Four Corners OB-GYN
Four Corners River Sports
Habitat/Restore
Healthy Hounds and Fat Cats
Himalayan Kitchen
Jack's Meat Market
Jimmy's Music and Supply
Maria's Bookshop
Meadow Market
Melloy Honda
Momentum Tree Experts
Moreno Surveying
Morehart-Murphy Regional Auto Sales
Music in the Mountains
O'Hana Physical Therapy
Oxford Financial Planners
Pagosa Springs Medical Center
Paul Cranfill/Realtor Keller Williams
Pine Needle Mountaineering
Pueblo Community College
Phoenix Recycling
Ptarmigan Resources & Energy
San Juan Regional Medical Center
SGM
Ska Brewing Company
Sky Ute Casino Resort
SO CO Wood & Windows
Solar Works
Spine Colorado
Sunnyside Farms Market
Table to Farm
Tafoya Barrett and Associates
The Payroll Dept., Inc.
Tile and Light Art
Trees of Trail Canyon
Visit Durango
Visionary Broadband
Vivid Color Painting
Wells Group
WJ Doyle Spirits and Wine
2025 Business Members
ALPACKA RAFT
Animas Craft Woodworks
Animas Chimney Sweeps
Animas Trading Company
Artesano's Design Collection
Balanced Life Massage Therapy
Baird Investments
Brookie Architecture and Planning
Bruce Campbell Coldwell Banker
CMS Construction
College Drive Cafe
Community Foundation Serving SW Colorado
Construction By Design
Destination DRO Real Estate Group
Downs McDonough Cowan & Foley
Dr. Jeffery Grant
Dr. Michel Washinsky
Durango Auto Works
Durango Nursery and Supply
Find What Works
Fine Wood Interiors
Flying Fish Company
Footwork-Custom Orthotics
Four Corners River Sports
Generations Personal Care
Ghost Walk Durango
Goff Engineering and Surveying Inc
Goldman, Nicholson and Mack
Hazel Hackett/Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Jann C Pitcher
Just Click Printing
Life Cycle Therapeutics
Life in Flow Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine
Lynne Bruzzese Attorney at Law
Mancos Brewing Company
Mother Cline Liquor
Mullikin Physical Therapy/Mancos (970) 533-7649
Rebecca Applegate - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Robin B. Woodworking (970) 570-9560
San Juan Cycles
San Juan Hand Therapy
Sand and Snow Studio
Scapegoat Landscaping and Tree Service
Skywalker Construction
Southwest Water and Supply
Steamworks
Studio Soma
Sumrall Law Office
TBK Bank
Terryl Peterson CFO Services
Title Durango
Wagon Wheel Liquors
Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic
Wildcat Liquor
Wines of the San Juan