KSUT thanks the many businesses and organizations that underwrite our programming.

Here's an updated list of our current underwriters and business members. We invite you to visit their websites and support the people who support us!

Advantage Physical Therapy

Alpine Bank

Animas River Days

Animas Surgical Hospital

Animas Trading Company

Arete Mortgage

Armida Huerta Adventure Fund

Arrowhead Propane

Ashes Away

Back Country Experience

Baked in Bayfield

Bar D Wranglers

Barr Engineering

Big O Tire

Business Improvement District

Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Columbine Landscapes Co

Community Concert Hall at FLC

Community Foundation Serving SW CO

Credit Union of Colorado

Cross Canyon Engineering

Dietz Market

Directory Plus

Dr. Rothchild, Holistic Dentistry

Durango La Plata Airport

Durango Land & Homes

Durango Nursery & Supply

Durango Olive Oil

Durango Organics

Durango Outdoor Exchange

Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Durango Trails

Eco-Safe Waste Water

Elevate Orthopedics

EsoTerra Ciderworks

Eolus Bar and Restaurant

Express Employment

Farmers Fresh

First Southwest Bank

Five Rivers Trout Unlimited

Fort Lewis College

Four Corners OB-GYN

Four Corners River Sports

Grassburger

Habitat/Restore

Healthy Hounds and Fat Cats

Himalayan Kitchen

Jack's Meat Market

Jimmy's Music and Supply

La Plata Electric Association

Maria's Bookshop

Meadow Market

Melloy Honda

Momentum Tree Experts

Moreno Surveying

Morehart-Murphy Regional Auto Sales

Music in the Mountains

Nature's Oasis

O'Hana Physical Therapy

Oxford Financial Planners

Pagosa Springs Medical Center

Paul Cranfill/Realtor Keller Williams

Pine Needle Mountaineering

Pueblo Community College

Phoenix Recycling

Ptarmigan Resources & Energy

Quality House Interiors

Reruns

Rivergate Pharmacy

San Juan Regional Medical Center

SGM

Ska Brewing Company

Sky Ute Casino Resort

SO CO Wood & Windows

Solar Works

Spine Colorado

Sunnyside Farms Market

Table to Farm

Tafoya Barrett and Associates

The Payroll Dept., Inc.

Tile and Light Art

Trees of Trail Canyon

Ultrasteam

Visit Durango

Visionary Broadband

Vivid Color Painting

Wells Group

WJ Doyle Spirits and Wine

XMission

2025 Business Members

ALPACKA RAFT

Animas Craft Woodworks

Animas Chimney Sweeps

Animas Trading Company

Artesano's Design Collection

Balanced Life Massage Therapy

Baird Investments

Brookie Architecture and Planning

Bruce Campbell Coldwell Banker

CMS Construction

College Drive Cafe

Community Foundation Serving SW Colorado

Construction By Design

Destination DRO Real Estate Group

Downs McDonough Cowan & Foley

Dr. Jeffery Grant

Dr. Michel Washinsky

Durango Auto Works

Durango Nursery and Supply

Eco-Safe Wastewater

Find What Works

Fine Wood Interiors

Flying Fish Company

Footwork-Custom Orthotics

Four Corners River Sports

Generations Personal Care

Ghost Walk Durango

Goff Engineering and Surveying Inc

Goldman, Nicholson and Mack

Hazel Hackett/Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties

Interface Architecture

Jann C Pitcher

Just Click Printing

Kip's Grill

Life Cycle Therapeutics

Life in Flow Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine

Lynne Bruzzese Attorney at Law

Mancos Brewing Company

Mother Cline Liquor

Mullikin Physical Therapy/Mancos (970) 533-7649

Perfect Pour Beer

Rebecca Applegate - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties

Robin B. Woodworking (970) 570-9560

San Juan Cycles

San Juan Hand Therapy

Sand and Snow Studio

Scapegoat Landscaping and Tree Service

Skywalker Construction

Southwest Water and Supply

Steamworks

Studio Soma

Sumrall Law Office

TBK Bank

Terryl Peterson CFO Services

Title Durango

Wagon Wheel Liquors

Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic

Wildcat Liquor

Wines of the San Juan

Yoga Durango

KSUT