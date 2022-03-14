KSUT Music

© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Welcome to KSUT's one-stop hub for music discovery. Here you'll find music news, playlists, and selected KSUT Sessions. Farther down the page, see the NPR Song of the Day.
Andrew Combs' new album, <em>Sundays</em>, is focused on hopefulness in the wake of hardship.
Alysse Gafkjen
/
Courtesy of the artist
Music
On 'Sundays,' Andrew Combs seeks a roadmap to redemption
Brittney McKenna
In the aftermath of an early-pandemic breakdown, Combs sought solace in a regular songwriting routine. The result is a beautiful, intimate album that grapples with personal and existential questions.
Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse define a new lane for the rapper on the collaborative album <em>Cheat Codes</em>.
Shervin Lainez
/
Courtesy of the artist
Music
'Cheat Codes' is the album Black Thought couldn't have made until now
Sheldon Pearce
New record label La Boîte à Pépites dedicated its first release to French composer Charlotte Sohy (1877-1955).
La Boîte à Pépites
Music
A new label revives forgotten female composers' music
Olivia Hampton
