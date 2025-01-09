Colorado News
-
Tim Gill has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to support nonprofits and public media.
-
Cuchara Mountain Park in Huerfano County is one of seven ski areas in the state that offer tickets for less than $50.
-
The first healing centers offering psilocybin are expected to open in early summer.
-
This year marks a century since the Denver Art Museum began collecting Indigenous art from North America. To celebrate the anniversary, the museum is putting on a series of exhibitions throughout the year.
-
Climate change is leading to bigger variability in weather patterns, including big swings in extremes from one season to the next. When it comes to snow and the ski industry, that’s a problem.
-
When we think of playing-related injuries, sports often come to mind. But for some musicians, this is a real concern. At the University of Colorado's music school in Boulder, an alternatively sized keyboard has been introduced to help address this issue.
-
Unions at three Colorado mountains penned a letter to Vail Resorts CEO Kristen Lynch, objecting to the company using their colleagues to backfill striking workers in Utah.
-
Starting January 8, 2025, Colorado lawmakers will begin working on getting bills passed during the 120-day legislative session. Climate and environmental issues will be up for consideration.
-
Republican Grand Junction attorney looks to secure border, grow energy economy, protect Colorado’s water.
-
-
The laws address a range of issues, including road safety, egg sales, minimum wage, and workplace protections.
-
Jack’s Solar Garden in Longmont, Colorado is a nationally recognized site for agrivoltaic research. The farm's 3,276 solar panels generate enough electricity to power approximately 300 homes.
-
Research shows that cultivating a sense of awe can improve our mental health. Being in nature can inspire awe and lower stress hormones.
-
The National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility, which opened in 1993 in Lakewood, Colorado, houses thousands of meters of ice cores collected by scientists from polar and glacial regions worldwide. The ice cores reveal important information about Earth’s continually changing climate.