Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau is a reporting collaboration between KSUT Public Radio and KSJD Community Radio. It seeks to cover underrepresented communities in the Four Corners.
The multi-year project will cover Native, Indigenous, Latinx, and other communities across southwest Colorado.
An annual Native American athletic tradition is coming back to Southwest Colorado this week after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau will seek to elevate voices from underserved communities.
