© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau

Tower on canyon edge at Hovenweep National Monument
Mark Duggan
/
Hovenweep National Monument on the Colorado Plateau

Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau is a reporting collaboration between KSUT Public Radio and KSJD Community Radio. It seeks to cover underrepresented communities in the Four Corners.

The multi-year project will cover Native, Indigenous, Latinx, and other communities across southwest Colorado.