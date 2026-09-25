The KSUT Board of Directors is the governing body of KUTE, Inc., the licensee of KSUT Public Radio.

The board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. For information, contact KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham .

The public may attend board meetings virtually or in person. All are open to the public unless confidential station or personnel business is being conducted. In such cases, the Board will provide advance notice of the meeting being closed. Public attendees at KSUT Board meetings do not need to register or provide personal information.



KSUT Board Members

Updated October, 2026



Susan Kearns, President

Beth Santistevan, Vice-President, Southern Ute Tribal Member

Meg Foley, Secretary

James Temte, Treasurer, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Member

Jeremy Wade Shockley, Community Member-at-Large

Eric Edwards, Community Member-at-Large

Robert Ortiz , Taos Pueblo Member, Member-At-Large

Taos Pueblo Member, Member-At-Large Mikki Naranjo, Southern Ute Tribal Member, Member-At-Large

Eddie Box, Jr., Ex-Officio, Southern Ute Tribal Member

KSUT's bylaws designate that the Board of Directors will consist of nine members, including three representatives from the Southern Ute Tribe, two members from any federally recognized tribe, and four at-large members from the communities the station serves.