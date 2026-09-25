KSUT Board of Directors
The KSUT Board of Directors is the governing body of KUTE, Inc., the licensee of KSUT Public Radio.
The board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. For information, contact KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham.
The public may attend board meetings virtually or in person. All are open to the public unless confidential station or personnel business is being conducted. In such cases, the Board will provide advance notice of the meeting being closed. Public attendees at KSUT Board meetings do not need to register or provide personal information.
KSUT Board Members
Updated October, 2026
- Susan Kearns, President
- Beth Santistevan, Vice-President, Southern Ute Tribal Member
- Meg Foley, Secretary
- James Temte, Treasurer, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Member
- Jeremy Wade Shockley, Community Member-at-Large
- Eric Edwards, Community Member-at-Large
- Robert Ortiz, Taos Pueblo Member, Member-At-Large
- Mikki Naranjo, Southern Ute Tribal Member, Member-At-Large
- Eddie Box, Jr., Ex-Officio, Southern Ute Tribal Member
KSUT's bylaws designate that the Board of Directors will consist of nine members, including three representatives from the Southern Ute Tribe, two members from any federally recognized tribe, and four at-large members from the communities the station serves.