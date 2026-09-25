Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's 89.3 FM signal in Durango is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We're working to restore full service ASAP.

KSUT Board of Directors

The KSUT Board of Directors is the governing body of KUTE, Inc., the licensee of KSUT Public Radio.

The board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. For information, contact KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham.

The public may attend board meetings virtually or in person. All are open to the public unless confidential station or personnel business is being conducted. In such cases, the Board will provide advance notice of the meeting being closed. Public attendees at KSUT Board meetings do not need to register or provide personal information.

KSUT Board Members

Updated October, 2026

  • Susan Kearns, President
  • Beth Santistevan, Vice-President, Southern Ute Tribal Member
  • Meg Foley, Secretary
  • James Temte, Treasurer, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Member
  • Jeremy Wade Shockley, Community Member-at-Large
  • Eric Edwards, Community Member-at-Large
  • Robert Ortiz, Taos Pueblo Member, Member-At-Large
  • Mikki Naranjo, Southern Ute Tribal Member, Member-At-Large
  • Eddie Box, Jr., Ex-Officio, Southern Ute Tribal Member

KSUT's bylaws designate that the Board of Directors will consist of nine members, including three representatives from the Southern Ute Tribe, two members from any federally recognized tribe, and four at-large members from the communities the station serves.