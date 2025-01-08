Local News
This year marks a century since the Denver Art Museum began collecting Indigenous art from North America. To celebrate the anniversary, the museum is putting on a series of exhibitions throughout the year.
For many Silverton residents, the grocery store is indispensable. Without it, locals must drive over mountain passes — more than an hour north to Montrose or south to Durango — to shop at big retailers such as Walmart, where bulk shopping and lower prices are the main attractions.
Durango hosted the first-ever UCI-sanctioned World Championship in September 1990, establishing it as a mountain biking capital.
In The Paranormal Ranger, author Stanley Milford, Jr. shares his encounters with the supernatural and intertwines them with the Navajo creation stories that have shaped his cultural identity. As he reveals the chilling details, he steps into a space that is both expected and taboo, daring to shed light on mysteries that most would leave untouched.
The measure will reallocate county lodger’s tax revenue for affordable housing and childcare.
Ross Anderson overcame racial adversity to set the U.S. speed skiing record in 2006, a record that still holds today. Join us for an incredible evening of storytelling with Ross Anderson, at the Center of Southwest Studies, on Friday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Metallic Minerals began acquiring and staking claims in the La Plata Mountains in 2019 and since then have amassed more than 500 patented and unpatented claims and other parcels covering some 12,000 acres, or 19 square miles.
The 9-R School District banned flags in response to a parental complaint. Community support influenced board members’ decision to remove the ban.
The Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes sued Colorado over their stance on sports betting.
A group called the Free Land Holders fenced off more than 1,400 acres of national forest land in southwest Colorado this week and released a proclamation declaring ownership of the tract. Community members quickly showed up and began removing miles of the barbed wire fence.
For more than seven decades, coal and the energy made from it have become entwined with Navajo communities, culture, and the Navajo Nation economy. A recent demolition of the smokestacks on the San Juan Generating Station near Kirtland, NM, showed the complexities of the Navajo relationship to coal.
The U.S. Forest Service drained Crystal Lake in April, citing dam issues and concern for public safety. The move left locals flummoxed.
A new Netflix film follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from a town on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. A Shiprock-based designer created the team’s basketball uniforms, which reclaim Native American imagery.
Now almost 240 members strong, the band at Montezuma-Cortez Middle School credits part of its success to people who donate their new or used instruments to they can bring music to the masses.