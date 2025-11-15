Soundscapes and innovation: Kino Benally’s transformative workshop at Fort Lewis College

Kino Benally’s unique ability to capture sounds from the environment and orchestrate them into music—whether for film or for dancing—has earned him widespread admiration.

Recently, Benally visited Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, where he taught students about his creative process and shared his expertise in using natural sounds—like rustling leaves or the resonance of striking stones—to create collective musical compositions.

The event culminated at the Center for Southwest Studies, where the community gathered for a live demonstration, witnessing firsthand how he transformed these soundwaves into music.

The demonstration took place in a space surrounded by Native and Indigenous artworks, with textiles and sculptures adorning the walls. At the center, a large TV displayed Benally’s laptop screen to the audience.

Kino Benally sits before an audience while leading a workshop demonstration at the Center of Southwest Studies in Durango, Colorado.

Among those present was FLC art major Kai Rubio, who had participated in Benally’s earlier workshop.

She shared her perspective: “I thought this was really cool because I’ve seen, but I don’t really fully understand—the software. So, it’s really interesting how you can transform a sound and make a sound different. The way it’s organized together was really cool to see.”

Christy Scott, the center's Curator of Exhibitions and Educational Outreach, first learned about Kino Benally’s work a year ago.

“I had seen he had done a similar workshop at Cadence of Ancients. And so I was really excited to see if he would be interested in joining us here on campus, to work with different classes, and as well as share, like a public workshop event, talking about his process and connections with sound and environment, it was incredible. It was amazing to see not only a firsthand glimpse at his creative practice, both as an artist, but technical approach using different software that he uses and the way he thinks about composing music. (It) really has a performative aspect to it.

It’s very conceptual, very creative and the ability to also invite the audience into the process was really special in allowing us to generate our own sounds and see them put together really seamlessly, just shows what a real talent he is, and it was really unique experience, I think for both students and all of us that had the opportunity to attend.”

Her excitement in bringing Benally to campus was matched by her appreciation for the interactive, performative nature of his workshops.

Currently, Kino is working on another album at his own pace, with much of his focus directed toward scoring a film.

Reflecting on his musical journey, he explained, “It would give me goosebumps, and it was like, I loved getting new music and I love DJ'ing music and I just had an idea like, maybe I could make my own music too.”

Although he doesn’t fully embrace some of his earlier works, he now sees them as reminders of how far he has come. As he advises, “Don’t let anybody tell you what you need to play and just believe in yourself and make the music you want.”

Benally’s visit left an indelible mark on Fort Lewis College, inspiring students and the community alike to explore the creative possibilities hidden within the sounds that surround us every day.