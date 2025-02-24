Featured Stories

-
Bill to give Ute tribal members free state park access has other tribes with roots in Colorado asking to be includedThe proposal has broad legislative support, but is dividing the Indigenous community.
Residents gathered for a town hall meeting in Grand Junction despite a 'no show' from Congressman Jeff Hurd
Local officials worry a state voting rights law could open them to new litigation — and change how Colorado's city elections are run
President Donald Trump froze billions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act that was designed to protect water supplies for cities, farms and tribes.
Uncertainty reigns as organizations wonder what their future funding will be under the Trump administration.
Researchers found high potential for conservation in the grasslands of eastern Montana and Wyoming, southeastern Colorado and northern New Mexico.
The proposal would save about $50,000 a year. That's a relatively paltry amount, but it's meant to send a message that state costs must be trimmed.
The division's history is honored this week across Colorado ski areas, including the 50th annual Ski-In Daze with descendants of the 10th Mountain Division, current military members and the National Ski Patrol.
Politicians and environmentalists are sounding the alarm on the impacts of federal job cuts in land management agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. They say services like firefighting, recreation management, and access to permits for extraction will be affected.
Special education programs, disability rights and Medicaid could all be affected by spending cuts or other policies proposed by the Trump administration.