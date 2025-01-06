Featured Tiny Desk Concerts
Intimate concerts, recorded live at NPR Music headquarters.
-
The beloved jam band plays a handful of classics and new tracks at the Desk.
-
At the Tiny Desk, the guitarist plays quiet, gentle melodies inspired by his Texas panhandle home.
-
As the ringleader of the CHIC experience, Rodgers crams a lifetime's worth of nightlife into every strum of his guitar.
-
If there was ever an artist the word "legend" applies to, it would be Smokey Robinson.
-
The duo bring their twisted musical sense of humor, honed for over 50 years, to the Tiny Desk.
-
The boundary-pushing singer-songwriter brings her country sensibility to the Tiny Desk.
-
The Grammy-winning artist brings powerful cuts from her forthcoming album, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, as well as fan favorites, to this performance.
-
The “Queen of Funk” graces the Tiny Desk with a set list to groove to.
-
The 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner — the multi-genre artist The Philharmonik — performs a celebratory set.
-
The band performs its revved-up take on roots music at the Tiny Desk.
-
The pop star effortlessly illustrates in her music what it means to love and lose simultaneously.
-
There’s a righteous fury to Mdou Moctar’s music, but also a reminder the good fight is always worth fighting.
-
The band performs more than half a dozen songs across the beloved 69 Love Songs.
-
The pop superstar finally graced the actual Tiny Desk with joyous music, at a time when we could all use it.
-
One of the world’s most recognized drummers glides easily from genre to genre in this performance.
-
Sierra Ferrell is the May Queen of American roots music — no matter what month it is.
-
The Cuban pianist brings his legendary blend of jazz, classical and Cuban tradition.
-
The group brings its playfully subversive style to the Tiny Desk.