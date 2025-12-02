David Byrne: Tiny Desk Concert
In matching, brilliant blue suits, David Byrne and his band squeeze behind the Desk to perform four songs, including Talking Heads' "Life During Wartime."
David Byrne has a long history of staging elaborate live shows, often with a sprawling cast of musicians, highly choreographed dancing and unusual instrumentation. So when we learned he wanted to have more than a dozen performers at the Tiny Desk, playing everything from cello, saxophone and marimba to a Brazilian timbau and zabumba (not to mention various guitars and keys), we weren't sure we'd be able to fit it all in.
It turns out his latest tour, for the album Who Is The Sky?, is well designed for our roughly 10 by 11-foot space. Though Byrne and his band do normally spread out across large stages, the set design for each show is almost completely bare, without any cables or amps, and the artists wear or carry compact, custom-made instruments to make it easier to move, almost like a marching band.
It's cozy, but Byrne and his band, in matching, brilliant blue suits, squeeze behind the Desk to perform four songs, opening with the euphoric "Everybody Laughs," followed by "Don't Be Like That," both from his new album. They also perform two Talking Heads songs: "(Nothing But) Flowers," from the 1988 album Naked, and a show-stopping version of "Life During Wartime," from 1979's Fear of Music.
It was a bucket-list performance for the Tiny Desk. Afterward, as the rest of the band and crew dispersed, Byrne hopped on a rented bike for a solo ride through the District on a beautiful, fall afternoon.
SET LIST
- "Everybody Laughs"
- "Don't Be Like That"
- "(Nothing But) Flowers"
- "Life During Wartime"
MUSICIANS
- David Byrne: vocals, guitar
- Mauro Refosco: percussion, music director
- Ray Suen: guitar, bass, violin, music director
- Kely Pinheiro: bass, cello
- Daniel Mintseris: keys
- Stephane San Juan: drums
- Tim Keiper: percussion
- Yuri Yamashita: percussion, marimba
- Tendayi Kuumba: background vocals
- Sasha Rivero: background vocals
- Hannah Straney: background vocals
- Sean Donovan: background vocals
- Jordan Dobson: saxophone, background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Robin Hilton
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
