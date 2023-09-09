© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rocky Mountain Community Radio

Explore vital journalism produced by reporters at Rocky Mountain Community Radio (RMCR) stations.

RMCR is a network of public media stations. KSUT is part of the RMCR coalition.

Other stations include:

• KSJD/Cortez
• KOTO/Telluride
• KZMU/Moab
• KVNF/Paonia-Montrose
• KDNK/Carbondale-Glenwood Springs
• Aspen Public Radio
• KGNU/Boulder-Denver
• KBUT/Crested Butte-Gunnison
• KHOL/Jackson, Wyoming

Stories from Rocky Mountain Community Radio
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and provides grants to states for broadband expansion to provide accessible, high-speed internet especially to rural communities.
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
News
For rural communities, broadband expansion is no single thing
Ilana Newman
Small communities, including some in southwest Colorado, are trying to take advantage of massive federal funding now available for broadband expansion deal with multiple hurdles. Resistance from major providers is just one of them.
Salomé Carrasco catches grasshoppers outside of Eldorado Canyon State Park.
Stephanie Maltarich
/
CIRES
Health & Science
Counting grasshoppers: A community college student reflects on mentorship and field experience
Stephanie Maltarich
Kevin Connor shows a photo of his housing at one point – a tent in the back of a storage room with an inflatable mattress.
Ilana Newman
/
The Daily Yonder
News
A case study: Affordable housing dilemma of a small town
Ilana Newman
More stories
Load More