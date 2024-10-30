Rocky Mountain Community Radio

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Some living trees in the Uncompahgre measured 9% moisture this summer — drier than the legal limit for kiln-dried lumber. So why did the Gold Mountain Fire leave some whole hillsides untouched?
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Students may be out of school, but the Mancos School Garden keeps growing. Volunteers help maintain crops that support education and local food banks.
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A mountain biking group in the Roaring Fork Valley could be the perfect strategy for aging well, with both physical and social benefits.
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Glenwood Springs council votes to sue ICE facility landlord for allowing detentions without a permitThe Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday voted to sue the property's Florida-based landlord for allegedly violating municipal code by allowing immigration detentions in a commercial zone without a city permit.
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The seven states that use the Colorado River have not reached a deal on how to cut back water usage after this year, but the federal government is moving forward with a plan anyway, after a year of severe drought.
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During one of the worst fire seasons on record, Aspen Fire's Jake Andersen tries to shepherd his team — and himself — through the stress of firefighting. For its innumerable challenges, he still sees the blessings of the job.
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Emergency medical care in the tiny mountain town of Lake City relies heavily on local volunteers. So when three residents recently completed a basic EMT course and passed the national boards, it's a cause for community celebration.
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Peaches pay the bills for Western Colorado farmers, but prolonged drought makes their future uncertainOne of Colorado's most productive peach farmers is preparing for the possibility that irrigation water may be turned off before the harvest is finished.
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From the desert of southern New Mexico to a detention center vigil in El Paso, this story examines the human toll of migration through the eyes of volunteers searching for the missing and honoring those who never made it home.
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For many Americans, summer and baseball go hand in hand. It's also the season when college players join summer collegiate leagues to sharpen their skills and, perhaps, catch the attention of a professional scout.