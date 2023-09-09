Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Explore vital journalism produced by reporters at Rocky Mountain Community Radio (RMCR) stations.
RMCR is a network of public media stations. KSUT is part of the RMCR coalition.
Other stations include:
• KSJD/Cortez
• KOTO/Telluride
• KZMU/Moab
• KVNF/Paonia-Montrose
• KDNK/Carbondale-Glenwood Springs
• Aspen Public Radio
• KGNU/Boulder-Denver
• KBUT/Crested Butte-Gunnison
• KHOL/Jackson, Wyoming
Stories from Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Small communities, including some in southwest Colorado, are trying to take advantage of massive federal funding now available for broadband expansion deal with multiple hurdles. Resistance from major providers is just one of them.
More stories
Allies use social media to reunite Native American families with those caught up in fake sober homesFraudulent sober living homes have targeted tribal communities across the western U.S., including the Navajo Nation. They coerce vulnerable Native Americans into coming to facilities in Phoenix. A victim advocate says organizations like hers rely on social media to connect Native families looking for loved ones who are living unhoused in Phoenix because of this scheme.
The annual Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show opened last week, the largest show of its kind in the U.S. Vendors displaying their wares are spread throughout the National Western Complex and the Denver Coliseum.
School districts across the country are grappling with transportation issues due to a shortage of bus drivers. That’s true even in Grand County, Utah, were recruitment efforts are ramping up.
Wildlife biologists in Utah are trying to bolster the state's population of roundtail chub, a fish endemic to the Colorado River system. The fish is listed as a sensitive species in Utah due to habitat loss and competition with invasive species.
The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience hires American Sign Language interpreters for all of its mainstage performances. For them, this work isn’t a performance itself, but a way to give others a fuller experience of the show at center stage.
On August 1, 2023, Dr. Claire Oberon Garcia, professor of English at Colorado College, succeeded Dr. Jared Orsi as Colorado's new state historian.
The tradition of bookbinding by hand dates back thousands of years. While much about bookmaking has changed, there is still a devoted community of craftspeople who study it. One of the few places to learn the craft — the American Academy of Bookbinding — is located in Telluride.
Spanning hundreds of miles, the Colorado Trail runs from Denver to Durango. The tiny mountain town of Lake City is one of the last resupply stops in southwest Colorado. In town, there is a community effort to welcome hikers which includes a free shuttle, snacks, and even a hiker dinner.
A federal judge ruled the Uinta Basin Railway’s environmental impact statement insufficient, sending planners back to square one. But the project isn’t dead yet, so protesters organized a flotilla in Glenwood Canyon to highlight possible river impacts.
Over the Labor Day weekend, the Historic Theater in Estes Park will play host to the annual Silent Comedy Movie Festival.