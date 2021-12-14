Hundreds of musicians have visited KSUT over the years for live interviews and in-studio performances.
Explore our growing library of KSUT Sessions, on-demand and available anytime.
Check back often as we add more Sessions and remaster old ones.
KSUT Sessions are supported in part by Durango Organics.
Tony and his band stopped by the studios in 2018.
The renowned vocalist dipped into her own library and that of Gershwin. She also talked about her involvement in the Woodshed Network program and the day R&B singer Carla Thomas dropped by the recording studio.
Bluegrass band AJ Lee & Blue Summit appeared at KSUT on September 2, 2021.
They performed the song December 18, 2018 at Eagle Sound in Durango.
Black Violin visited the studios of KSUT for some music and conversation with Tami Graham.View the KSUT Session:Black Violin video created by Illuminarts…
The Accidentals visited the studios of KSUT for some music and conversation with Stasia Lanier.View the KSUT Session:The Accidentals video created by…
Tinsley Ellis visited the studios of KSUT for some music and conversation with Chris AalandView the KSUT Session:Tinsley Ellis video created by…
Chatham County Line visited the studios of KSUT for some music and conversation with Tami GrahamSession Notes:Chatham County Line recorded live on KSUT,…
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore visited the KSUT studios for some music and conversation with Chris Aaland.Session Notes:Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore…
Kaki King visited the KSUT studios on May 7, 2019 and brought her projection-mapped guitar. In addition to a fun and freewheeling conversation with KSUT's Tami Graham, King also played a few pieces.
Eilen Jewell visited our studios on March 22, 2018.