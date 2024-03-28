KSUT Session: R. Carlos Nakai

We caught up with Native American flute player R. Carlos Nakai recently.

He was in Durango in mid-March 2024 to perform as part of Symphony Chaco: A Journey of the Spirit, a multi-media performance combining music, narration, and animated photography inspired by Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico. Nakai, who is of Navajo and Ute heritage, is a longtime friend of KSUT.

In this KSUT Session, he talked with station Executive Director Tami Graham about Symphony Chaco and performed several short pieces on flute and bird bone whistle.

Songs

Untitled Improvisation #1

Untitled Improvisation #2

KSUT Session information

Recording date: March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 Recording location: Eagle Sound Studios, Durango

Eagle Sound Studios, Durango Interviewer: Tami Graham

Tami Graham Recording engineer: Doug Eagle

Doug Eagle Post-Production Engineer: Mark Duggan

A technical note: KSUT Sessions were initially mixed for live broadcast and 'captured' by recording equipment. Post-production sometimes revealed deficiencies unique to the recording. Efforts were taken to reduce such deficiencies, but some are still audible.