Page One
Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 7:56 a.m.
Each week, Nancy Stoffer of the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book.
Latest Episodes
Today's reading is from the book "Exit West", by Mohsin Hamid.
Today's reading is from the book "Eating Salad Drunk; Haikus for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats, by Emily Flake.
Today's reading is the final entry from our Page One writing contest winners, Promise to Pawpa by Amoneeta.
A reading from the Durango Public Library: Page One writing contest youth division winner, In HeavenToday's reading is from our writing contest "youth division" winner In Heaven, by Madeline Barrow. We'll be featuring the winning submissions through the end of January.
Today's reading is from the third of our 5 writing contest winners, The Cuban Affair by Chuck Greaves. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout the month of January.
Today's reading is from the second of our 5 writing contest winners, Zorbitt by Paul Pennington. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout the month of January.
A reading from the Durango Public Library: Page One writing contest winner, The Tonic of UnderstandingToday's reading is from the first of our 5 writing contest winners, The Tonic of Understanding by Emily Roley. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout the month of January.
Today's reading is from the book Packing For Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void, by Mary Roach.
Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, A Charm of Goldfinches and Other Wild GatheringsToday's reading is from the book A Charm of Goldfinches and Other Wild Gatherings, by Matt Sewell.
Today's reading is from the book River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, by Candice Millard.