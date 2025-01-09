Western Water Coverage
Stories about the Colorado River, drought, snowpack, and areas dependent on scarce water resources. Coverage is supported through a Walton Family Foundation grant.
A program in Utah is paying farmers to make their irrigation equipment more efficient, but researchers say it may not be saving as much water as it appears.
Disagreement, bickering, and uncertainty defined 2024 for the Southwest's shrinking water supply.
Money from the Inflation Reduction Act has helped save water in the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin. President-elect Trump appears poised to take away funding for those programs.
The seven states that share the shrinking river are deeply divided about new rules for its future. They met in Las Vegas for the annual Colorado River Water Users Association, or CRWUA, conference.
The seven states that use the Colorado River are like kids coming home to a family reunion. Those who follow river policy are frustrated with their level of disagreement.
The Biden Administration's Interior Department released proposals for managing the river in an apparent attempt to nudge the states toward agreement.
Arizona's top water official said states are still unable to agree on new rules for sharing water after 2026.
Water managers across the West say they do not expect a new Trump administration will alter post-2026 Colorado River talks.
Ancient rainstorms may have sculpted the red planet, similar to the monsoon rains that helped shape the Southwest’s landscape
Engineering hurdles, high costs and political challenges stand in the way of an easy fix to the West's water shortages. This is Part 1 in the Western Water Myths five-part series.
The Colorado River District wants to buy water used by the Shoshone hydropower, but a Front Range water supplier wants to see more data.
The river outlet pipes inside Glen Canyon Dam are getting a $9 million repair job, but conservation groups want to see more permanent changes at Lake Powell.
The Colorado River starts as mountain snow, but climate change has made it harder to predict how much will flow into streams every year. A new study says springtime sun, rain and plants could make it easier.
In Glen Canyon, home to Lake Powell, the shrinking reservoir has revealed areas that were once submerged. These scientists are counting the plants that live there, and have found that they're mostly native.