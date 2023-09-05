The Magic City of the Southwest
The Magic City of the Southwest is a podcast produced by KSUT Public Radio.
The podcast debuts on Sunday, September 10, at 2 PM. Subsequent episodes will air at the same time on the second Sunday of each month.
Explore companion pieces and podcast episodes on this page.
Capt. Larry Taylor received the award from President Biden for flying into heavy enemy fire to save four members of a reconnaissance team from almost certain death as they were about to be overrun.
Since 2019, Colorado lawmakers have been strengthening protections for residents of mobile home communities, including laws to increase the number of resident-owned parks in the state. There are less than a dozen in Colorado. Why so few?
Two years ago, Alejandra Chavez was an everyday working mom and a community member of Durango’s Westside Mobile Home Park. But when the park went up for sale, Chavez found her voice as a leader and organizer.
The suspended Texas AG pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include bribery, corruption, and abuse of office. Here's what happened on the first day of his trial in the TX Senate.
Tribal members and other motorcyclists recently rode to the Southern Ute Cultural Center in Ignacio. The ride was part of a larger five-day motorcycle rally.
The 2024 election may be 14 months away, but things are already heating up in Lauren Boebert’s congressional districtGOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch are raking in cash for a rematch, and outside spenders are airing ads. But both candidates are likely to face primary challenges in this toss-up contest.
A year into its investigation into Indian boarding schools, History Colorado begins to lay out steps toward reconciliationHistory Colorado was tasked with laying out steps toward healing. It released preliminary steps Friday, along with a brief summary of the investigation to date. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and Southern Ute Tribe participated in the state’s investigation.
Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison and has been spotted six times since escaping from the Chester County Prison in late August. Police say how he got out is still under investigation.
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen rapidly into an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane this weekend as it nears the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean.
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. Prosecutors had been asking for a 33-year sentence.