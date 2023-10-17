The Magic City of the Southwest: Durango's mysterious origin story

The Magic City of the Southwest podcast airs on KSUT monthly on a Sunday at 2 p.m.

On this episode: what we know and may never know about Durango's mysterious origins.

Durango loves to promote its Western frontier town image, and it's easy to envision the bustling boardwalks in the late 1800s and a town sprouting up thanks to the willpower of those early settlers.

This is a sweet notion, but it's not the true story.

