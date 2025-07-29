Elkhorn and Rim Road fires force evacuations in La Plata County

Both fires started over the weekend. The Elkhorn Fire is burning in the San Juan National Forest north of Durango, and the Rim Road Fire is on Southern Ute land west of Ignacio.

Wildfire stats, at-a-glance

Elkhorn Fire

Area burned: 344 acres

Containment: 0%

Rim Road Fire

Area burned: 114 acres

Containment: 14%

Elkhorn fire

The Elkhorn fire started Saturday and led to an evacuation order for about 40 homes, with another 34 on standby. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had burned about 344 acres and had zero containment.

According to the Durango Police Department, the fire started after a partially-built home caught fire and ignited nearby vegetation.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports that the fire is currently moving away from homes and infrastructure.

Check the latest evacuation maps on the La Plata County website . Residents can also sign up for the county’s emergency management system.

Around 200 personnel are working the fire. They reportedly dropped 138,000 gallons of fire retardant over the weekend.

Lorena Williams, a public information officer with the San Juan National Forest, said that crews have been able to contain the fire’s western perimeter, which is closer to homes, as it spreads into San Juan National Forest land to the east.

The National Weather Service says a chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon may slow the fire's growth. They also warn that “gusty and erratic winds” could also occur. An expected increase in humidity could also help contain the fire.

Rim Road fire

The Rim Road fire , which also started Saturday afternoon, is burning on Southern Ute Indian tribal land in southern La Plata County. The fire is close to oil and gas facilities. The Bureau of Indian Affairs reports that the operators of the facilities suspended work briefly, but are expected to resume on Tuesday.

The fire has burned around 114 acres and caused the evacuation of 11 homes. The evacuation orders were lifted on Monday afternoon. As of Tuesday, the fire is 25 percent contained, with about 100 crew members working on it.

