Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 8/13/25

This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a look at efforts to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

We then head to a rural Colorado gymkhana, where riders of all ages show off their skills.

Then it's an audio postcard capturing the birdsong of a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder, and we visit a bustling farmers' market in Paonia, Colorado.

We round out the show by hearing from the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World about the challenges ahead for feeding the planet.