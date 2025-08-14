© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 8/13/25

Four Corners Public Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published August 14, 2025 at 9:48 PM MDT
Jenna McMurtry / KHOL
Grinnell College students Jorge Salinas and Julia Ghorai are deep in the trenches of an archaeological dig site in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The site is part of an effort to commemorate a massacre of Chinese workers in the town 140 years ago.

This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a look at efforts to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

We then head to a rural Colorado gymkhana, where riders of all ages show off their skills.

Then it's an audio postcard capturing the birdsong of a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder, and we visit a bustling farmers' market in Paonia, Colorado.

We round out the show by hearing from the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World about the challenges ahead for feeding the planet.
Maeve Conran
