KSUT Conversation: Filmmaker Brian Malone on his film exploring local journalism's role in democracy

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Colorado-based filmmaker Brian Malone about his recent film, Truth Be Told , a documentary that explores the vital role of local journalism in sustaining informed communities and a healthy democracy.

The 45-minute film features five Colorado media outlets, including KSUT Public Radio.

It screens on Wednesday, January 14, at 6 p.m. at the Fort Lewis College Ballroom.

Malone, along with a panel of local journalists, will lead an open community discussion after the screening about the importance of local news and how it supports community connection, accountability, and economic vitality.