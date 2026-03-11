Rocky Mountain Community Radio Weekly News Roundup: 3/11/2026

This week on the Regional Roundup:

We hear a report on the growing outdoor recreation economy, get a look at an abortion doula program supporting patients in Western Colorado, and feature youth activists rallying at the Utah legislature in support of efforts to save the Great Salt Lake.

The show also features a piece about a new mobile food bank serving Colorado's rural communities.

And from Durango, we learn more about the Maria's Bookshop lawsuit to block police from accessing a customer’s book purchase records.

On a similar topic, the Roundup also includes a conversation with a Colorado librarian featured in the documentary The Librarians, which examines the rise of book bans and challenges to libraries.