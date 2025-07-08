-
History is under our feet and all around us: old buildings, streets, statues, and signs. We drive by remnants of the past every day, without giving them a second thought. This is the story of one man’s close encounter with a forgotten piece of history, from the Magic City of the Southwest.
For more than 50 years, Ed Singer has used oil paints on canvas to depict life in the Navajo Nation. In a style that is both realistic and abstract, Singer’s paintings portray the Indigenous experience using classical European painting techniques, and modern style.
A winter festival that started as a counter-culture "cabin fever reliever" 45 years ago has become a tourist draw for city boosters and local businesses. But in the early 1990s, organizers may have inadvertently sent a few pedestrians running for the hills.
Durango loves its frontier town mythos. But was the city born through the spirit and determination of early settlers? Listen to the real story on The Magic City of the Southwest.