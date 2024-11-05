In Durango, an event called 'Round Dance 101' gives participants a way to learn an Indigenous ceremony

A unique cultural event recently took place at the Durango Public Library, as community members came together to learn about Indigenous round dances. Round Dance 101, hosted by the Durango School District and the Native American Parent Advisory Committee, provided a platform to explore a traditional ceremony.



A deep-rooted tradition

Jessie Waskahat, a renowned round dance singer from Canada, shared his profound connection to the cultural practice. He explained that round dances are not merely social gatherings but spiritual experiences that foster healing and community.

"It's like our life, I guess it's life," Waskahat said. "It's pretty important to us for healings and like prayers. Good prayers, good feelings."



Connecting youth to heritage

Caitlin LeClaire, a member of the Native American Parent Advisory Committee, highlighted the importance of events like Round Dance 101 for Native American youth.

"It's pretty important, especially for the Native American youth in the school district," LeClaire said. "A lot of these events are to serve the youth and so that they can feel a little bit more connected to their culture."



A warm invitation to all

Orlando Griego, Title 6 program manager for the Durango School District, emphasized the welcoming nature of round dances. He encouraged community members to participate in the upcoming round dance on December 7.

"It's healing, it's fun, it's everyone can participate," Griego said. "You don't have to be nervous. You just jump in there and you smile and it's just to have a really good time."

Round Dance 101 aimed to make the upcoming round dance more accessible and enjoyable for everyone by providing information and addressing questions. Organizers hope to inspire greater community participation in this vital cultural tradition.