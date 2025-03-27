© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Sessions: Hear the musicians of the International Guitar Night Tour

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:30 PM MDT
The World Guitar Quartet
Courtesy photo
The World Guitar Quartet

KSUT recently welcomed guitarists Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Sönke Meinen, and Niwel Tsumbu to our performance studio.

The quartet visited the Four Corners as part of International Guitar Night, a touring guitar festival that appeared at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall in late February.

The interview was conducted by Chris Aaland. The performance was engineered by Ken Brott and mastered by Mark Duggan.

More about the artists

Lulo Reinhardt is the grand-nephew of the legendary Django Reinhardt and plays Latin Swing music, a combination of Gypsy Swing with Latin rhythms.

Alexandra Whittingham trained classically for twelve years before releasing her debut album My European Journey in 2021.

Niwel Tsumbu is a guitarist and singer who grew up with the hip-swinging Soukous music from the Democratic Republic Of The Congo. Strongly influenced by guitarists such as Paco de Lucia, Luambo Makiadi, Baden Powell, and Joe Pass,

Sönke Meinen breaks with the expectations of a conventional guitar concert and to enthuse his audiences all over the world.
Mark Duggan
