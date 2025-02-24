Music Features

-
A Nevada senator is calling on the Trump administration to be more transparent regarding potential cuts to some agencies, citing national security concerns about recent cuts at the National Nuclear Security Administration.
Some 1,000 NPS employees were fired, and hiring for seasonal positions was delayed. Here's what to know about the impacts already being felt at parks, and what it could mean for the busy season.
Folk musician Rhiannon Giddens said on social media that she has moved her May concert — originally scheduled for the Kennedy Center — to a different venue in Washington, D.C.
The Grammy Award-winning artist and educator had shared an ALS diagnosis in 2022. She was best known for ballads such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."
This week, a new fellowship was announced that granted 20 jazz musicians of retirement age a gift of $100,000 each.
Part of a growing number of Black artists being embraced by the Nashville country-music machine, The War and Treaty is the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter. Their new album, Plus One, infuses country with gospel, bluegrass, rock and whatever else inspires them.
The Los Angeles fires impacted many musical artists, destroying instruments, record collections and hard drives of irreplaceable work.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the shortlist for its 2025 class of inductees on Wednesday. The shortlist includes groundbreaking Southern rap duo OutKast, Mexican rock band Maná and the recently reunited Britpop group Oasis.
In SLY LIVES!, Questlove documents the genius of a funk trailblazer — and the pressure Sly felt as a Black artist. "Sly will be ... the first domino in a long list of people that will self-sabotage."
The Canadian government did not share its reasons for the decision, but it follows an investigation that shed doubt on the Oscar-winning singer's claims of Indigenous roots.