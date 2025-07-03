KSUT Sessions: High Country Hustle

The Durango-based bluegrass/jam band High Country Hustle performed a KSUT Session on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The group is comprised of Andy Gallen (guitar, vocals), Chuck Hank (bass, vocals), Seth Yokel (mandolin, vocals), and David Delaney (fiddle, vocals).

Since forming in 2017, the band has released two full albums—2019’s High Country Hustle and 2022’s Weather the Storm. The latter was produced by Jake Simpson, formerly of The Lil’ Smokies and currently fiddler and guitarist in Lukas Nelson’s band. This past November, High Country Hustle released the single “Freight Train,” a cover of a Fred Eaglesmith song that later became a country hit for Alan Jackson.

High Country Hustle will perform with The Afrobeatniks at the free City of Durango Fourth of July Street Dance, presented by KSUT.

The street dance will be in the Durango Transit Center parking lot from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4. High Country Hustle will play at 5:15, and the Afrobeatniks will follow at 7:30. KSUT will sell Ska beer, hard lemonade, and hard seltzers.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the City of Durango and KSUT’s sponsors, Jaynes Construction and Downs, McDonough & Foley.

Songs

Winslow

Ricochet

Freight Train

Musicians

Andy Gallen: Guitar, vocals

Chuck Hank: Bass, vocals

Seth Yokel: Mandolin, vocals

David Delaney: Fiddle, vocals

Technical Personnel

Host: Chris Aaland

Engineer: Robb Brantley

Mastering for web: Mark Duggan