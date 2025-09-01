KSUT Session: Daughter/dad punk band RLY ORY

Fort Collins-based indie rock band RLY ORY performed a KSUT Session on Friday, July 10, 2025.

RLY ORY is a trio consisting of sisters Ophelia Youngberg (age 11, lead vocal, electric guitar) and Mona Youngberg (age 13, drums, backing vocals) and their father, Aaron Youngberg (electric bass, backing vocals).

As a sister/sister/dad band, RLY ORY plays originals and punk covers influenced by Green Day, The Ramones, and The Clash.

2024 saw the debut release of two original RLY ORY songs on a limited edition cassette and digital download on Bandcamp. RLY ORY has since released two additional singles and is working on a full album at their dad’s Swingfingers Studio in Fort Collins.

Aaron Youngberg is a founding member of FY5, playing banjo and pedal steel. FY5 has played several festivals on Reservoir Hill as well as other events around the Four Corners. Aaron is also an original member of the Rockygrass and Telluride Bluegrass-winning group, Hit & Run Bluegrass.



Session date: Friday, July 10, 2025

Host: Chris Aaland

Engineering: Ken Brott, Robb Brantley, Colten Ashley

Post-Production for web: Mark Duggan