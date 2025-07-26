Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/23/25
This week’s Regional Roundup features:
- A story about a family preparing for a quinceañera, a traditional 15th birthday celebration.
- From northwest Colorado, we meet two seasonal camp hosts at Pearl Lake State Park.
- We hear a story about a historic kayak journey by Indigenous youth along the Klamath River, retracing ancestral waterways.
- And listen to a collection of voices from people enjoying the Arkansas River.
- We round out the show with a conversation with Andrea Gibson, Colorado’s poet laureate, who died earlier this month.
