Three wildfires are burning in La Plata County. Click here to visit KSUT's Facebook page for the latest updates.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/23/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published July 26, 2025 at 2:47 PM MDT
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Shane Tucker and his dog Percy at Pearl Lake in northwest Colorado. Shane and his wife, Jan, have been the camp hosts at the state park for five years.

This week’s Regional Roundup features:

  • A story about a family preparing for a quinceañera, a traditional 15th birthday celebration.
  • From northwest Colorado, we meet two seasonal camp hosts at Pearl Lake State Park.
  • We hear a story about a historic kayak journey by Indigenous youth along the Klamath River, retracing ancestral waterways.
  • And listen to a collection of voices from people enjoying the Arkansas River.
  • We round out the show with a conversation with Andrea Gibson, Colorado’s poet laureate, who died earlier this month.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran
