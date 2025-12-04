KSUT Conversation: 14-year-old history author Emmett Kane on his new book on WWII

On this KSUT Conversation, 14-year-old history enthusiast Emmett Kane joins us to talk history. The Durango-based teen recently released a book, World On Fire: A Middle Schooler Looks at World War II .

He's hosting an author event and book signing on Monday, December 10, at 5 p.m. at The Reading Room, 145 E. College Drive, Suite 10W.

Kane currently attends eighth grade at Mountain Middle School in Durango. He traces his passion for World War II to reading Steve Sheinkin's 2012 book Bomb: The Race to Build—and Steal—the World's Most Dangerous Weapon in fifth grade.

His research into the Second World War led Kane to begin writing about it in the 6th grade.