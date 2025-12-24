© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
How the wolf changed Yellowstone 30 years after reintroduction

By Berly McCoy,
Emily KwongRachel Carlson
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST

Thirty years ago, park rangers reintroduced grey wolves into Yellowstone National Park. They wanted to restore the ecosystem and get the elk population, which had decimated the plant community, in check. And it worked – or so the popular narrative suggests. But is it really so simple?

Today on the NPR science show Shortwave, we explore how the Yellowstone ecosystem has changed since wolves returned and whether those changes can really be pinned solely on wolves. Plus, how the narrative of the Yellowstone wolf legacy could affect wolf reintroduction elsewhere. (encore)

Curious about other science controversies? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Tags
Environment & Climate Gray WolvesWolf ReintroductionRegional NewsFeatured StoriesLatest News
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast.
