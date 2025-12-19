© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Where things stand in NPR v. Trump

Four Corners Public Radio | By Adam Burke
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:22 PM MST
Co-plaintiffs arriving to a federal court hearing in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025 to testify as part of their suit against the Trump Administration. From left, KSUT executive director Tami Graham, Colorado Public Radio CEO/president Stewart Vanderwilt, Attorney Steve Zansberg, Aspen Public Radio executive director Breeze Richardson, and KSUT board member Mike May.
Tyrone Turner
In May, NPR and three public radio stations sued the Trump Administration, arguing that the President’s executive order violated their First Amendment rights. Three Colorado-based stations are co-plaintiffs in the suit: Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio in Ignacio.

Trump’s May 1 executive order requires the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease direct funding of NPR and PBS. The order also prohibits indirect funding of the networks, stating that public radio and television stations cannot use federal funds to pay for programming from NPR and PBS.

On December 4, attorneys for both sides offered arguments to Judge Randolph D. Moss in a federal court in Washington, DC.

During the hearing, the plaintiffs argued that President Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional, and violates the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

US Justice Department lawyers told Judge Moss that the President was acting within his authority, and that the case became moot once Congress clawed back funding for public media in July.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik, who was in the courtroom on December 4, Folkenflik told KSUT that the Judge appeared concerned about the potential harm done to the NPR and the co-plaintiffs.

"The judge made pretty clear that (the executive order) seemed to violate their freedom of expression," Folkenflik said in a recent interview.

In this 29-minute segment, KSUT producer Adam Burke talks with Folkenflik about the lawsuit, and what unfolded in court on December 4. Folkenflik also explains some of the implications for public media stations.

KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham and Attorney Steve Zansberg, the attorney representing the co-plaintiff member stations, tell the story of how three Colorado stations joined NPR’s lawsuit, and the risks they had to consider before doing so.

Disclosure: Under KSUT’s protocol for reporting on itself, no member of KSUT’s executive team reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.
Adam Burke
Adam has been working on projects with KSUT since 2018. He created and launched Native Braids (in partnership with KSUT Tribal Radio), he led the One Small Step project for KSUT and StoryCorps in the Four Corners region, and he's one of the creatives behind The Magic City of the Southwest—a regional history podcast. Adam's field reporting and documentaries have aired on NPR, American Public Media, BBC, CBC.
