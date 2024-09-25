Return of the Force exhibit at Durango's Fort Lewis College comes to a close

In a galaxy not so far away, Indigenous artists have found a connection to Star Wars, weaving their cultural heritage with the mythos of the beloved franchise.

Through vibrant paintings, warrior clothing, and a life-size R2-D2 robot, the artists transform Star Wars iconic imagery — lightsabers, starships, and otherworldly landscapes — into art that reflects their own spiritual journeys.

The parallels between the struggle for balance in the Star Wars galaxy and Indigenous fights for sovereignty lend Star Wars a new dimension.

“Return of the Force” has been on display at Fort Lewis College since September 2023. The exhibit features more than 20 Indigenous artists interacting with imagery from Star Wars. Visitors have seen a Mandalorian dressed as an Indigenous warrior, Star Wars scenes juxtaposed with landscapes from Indian country, and a functioning R2-D2 robot covered in traditional patterns.

Duane Koyawena, who is Hopi and Tewa, curated the exhibit. He said each artist has their own reasons for identifying with Star Wars themes and characters.

“They all have their own ideas of what Star Wars means to them. [Some] look at a lot of the imperialism, and good and evil, the Force and the dark side,” said Koyawena.

Center of Southwest Studies Guest curator and artist, Duane Koyawena (Hopi/Tewa) paints a Stormtrooper helmet as HOPI-R2 watches. HOPI-R2 is a collaborative, fully-functional art piece designed Koyawena and engineer Joe Mastroianni, and features traditional Hopi symbols and representations of natural elements such as clouds and rain.

Throughout the exhibit, interpretive blurbs explain how each artist identified with Star Wars themes, including resistance to imperialism, the battle between good and evil, and the similarities between Luke and Leia and the story of the Hero Twins in Navajo and Hopi oral traditions.

Samantha Honanie, Koyawena’s partner, helped curate the exhibit. She refers to herself as an "Indigi-nerd” and says she inherited her love for Star Wars from her father.

“I consider myself deeply entrenched in nerd culture and science fiction. My dad was born in the ‘60s and was a big fan of the original Star Wars that came out in the ‘70s,” said Honanie. “It was really cool to be able to have our family bond in a multi-generational way. My grandparents were the ones taking my dad to the movies, and then he was taking other family members to go to the movies.”

Koyawena and Honanie said Fort Lewis College was the right place to host the exhibit because of the school’s commitment to improving the lives of Native people.

The “Return of the Force” exhibit will celebrate its final night on Thursday, September 26, with a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope (Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį) voiced in the Navajo language.