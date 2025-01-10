© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Ute Mountain Tribal Park receives funding for Pool Canyon Trail restoration

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A landscape view of a cliff of brown rocks. On the side of the cliff is a constructed dwelling. A few trees come from the ground.
Clark Adomaitis
/
KSUT/KSJD
Cliff dwellings in the Ute Mountain Tribal Park line the mesas in southwest Colorado. These dwellings can only be visited on a guided tour with a Ute Mountain Ute tribal member.

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe will use the money to renovate the Pool Canyon Trail, which has been closed since 2021 due to erosion and rock slides. Tribal members and environmentalists will complete the restoration project later this year.

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Park is a 125,000-acre swath of sacred reservation land about 20 miles south of Cortez, Colorado. The tribe offers guided tours of the area, which include showing potsherds, cliff dwellings, and art on canyon walls from ancient Ute, Hopi, and Puebloan peoples.

The Tribal Park is in the same valley as Mesa Verde National Park. The Tribal Park features art on canyon walls, cliff dwellings, and shards of pottery from Indigenous people from hundreds of years ago.

One trail in the park, the Pool Canyon Trail, has been closed since 2021. Great Outdoors Colorado awarded the Ute Mountain Ute tribe a $44,190 grant to help restore the Tribal Park’s Pool Canyon trail.

A man stands in front of a rock wall. The rock wall is brown and has drawings of people on it. The man is standing in the sunlight.
Clark Adomaitis
/
KSUT/KSJD
Head guide Rickey Hayes, Sr stands next to art on canyon walls from hundreds of years ago. He's leading a tour of the Ute Mountain Tribal Park in southwest Colorado.

Veronica Cuthair has worked for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Park since the 1990s. She says the trail restoration will reopen the area for guided tours.

“The grant will assist us with the trails in Pool Canyon. Pool Canyon will have mile markers this time so that the trails will be well established,” said Cuthair.

Scott Segerstrom is the Executive Director of the Colorado Youth Corps Association. He explained how the Pool Canyon trail has degraded over time.

“Over those five years, the Pool Canyon Trail has degraded to the point where it's not passable. We've seen small rock slides. We've seen trees have fallen across the trail, making it unpassable. Vegetation has naturally become an encroachment on the trail,” said Segerstrom.

Small rocks and small, broken pieces of pottery lie on the ground of a desert. A man wearing jeans is standing next to pile looking down at them. Some green shrubs come up out of the dirt.
Clark Adomaitis
/
KSUT/KSJD
Rickey Hayes, Sr stops to show pottery shards on a guided tour of the Ute Mountain Ute tribal park.

Segerstrom says tribal youth will work alongside members of the Southwest Conservation Corps to fix the trail in 2025.

“They're going to do technical rock work and build rock walls to mitigate the threat of erosion. They're going to go in with hand saws and potentially chainsaws, and they're going to clear all those trees that fell across the trail. They're going to use hand tools to widen the trail, smooth it out, and return it to a passable state,” said Segerstrom.

Veronica Cuthair and Scott Segerstrom emphasized the importance of the guided tour of the Pool Canyon trail as an important economic resource for the tribe. The park's tours are closed for the winter and will reopen in April.

A lanscape view of tall plateaus against a blue sky. Green shrubs are on the ground.
Clark Adomaitis
/
KSUT/KSJD
The Ute Mountain Tribal Park takes up 125,000 acres of Ute Mountain Ute tribal land. Tourists can visit mesas on a guided tour of the park.

Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a shared radio reporter for KSUT in Ignacio, Colorado, and KSJD in Cortez, Colorado, for the Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporting project. He covers stories that focus on underrepresented voices from the Four Corners region, including the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes, the Navajo Nation, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities, and more.
