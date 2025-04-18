NPR's Tiny Desk Radio comes to KSUT Saturday afternoons at 3!

For the past 17 years, some of the world’s greatest musicians have performed behind a regular office desk at NPR HQ. With discovery acts and music superstars from a multitude of genres, Tiny Desk fans can now enjoy some of their favorite concerts through this weekly hour-long radio broadcast program.

Tiny Desk Radio is hosted by Bobby Carter , Tiny Desk Concerts host and series producer, and Anamaria Sayre , co-host of Alt. Latino and a producer for Tiny Desk Concerts. Each broadcast will feature three Tiny Desk Concerts with curated information about the artists and stories about the performances.

Picture an office desk in front of some cluttered bookshelves. For the past 17 years, NPR’s hosted some of the world’s greatest musicians behind that desk. From discovery acts from every genre under the sun, to the biggest, most legendary names, it’s become a rite of passage for great artists to perform at the Desk with their unique, intimate performances. Now, Tiny Desk Concerts are on the radio!

Think of it like a music discovery engine and a VIP venue for your ears. It’s where you’ll hear Tiny Desk performances from some of the most iconic artists of our time—from Hozier to Alicia Keys to Billie Eilish. Plus, you’ll hear new-to-you acts like Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso. They might just become your next favorite band.

It’s intimate, unexpected, and larger than life—it’s Tiny Desk Radio, only from NPR Music.

Catch Tiny Desk Radio Saturday afternoons at 3 (right after the Saturday Blend, on KSUT.