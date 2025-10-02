© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tribal leaders, advocates discuss abandoned and operational uranium mines at Utah conference

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:31 AM MDT
Rows of people are seated in a gymnasium facing a speaker upfron with a mural of an eagle behind them.
Navajo Nation
One of the conference speakers stated that the RECA expansion is a step in the right direction, but that more work still needs to be done.

The conference in White Mesa, Utah, focused on abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation and the operating uranium mill near the Ute Mountain Ute community in White Mesa.

The Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute tribe hosted the 2025 Southwest Uranium Convention in September.

The conference in White Mesa, Utah, focused on the impact of the uranium industry on Native communities. Tribal advocates urged for stronger protections against contamination and fairer compensation for victims.

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe opposes the nearby Energy Fuels uranium mill, while areas of the Navajo Nation continue to face contamination impacts from abandoned mines.

The Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee issued a resolution demanding an end to uranium activity on Native lands and faster payouts under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA.

Enacted in 1990, RECA provides reparations to miners, downwinders, and workers exposed to radiation. Amendments passed in July 2024 extended claims through 2027 and expanded eligibility to several states, but Colorado was excluded from this expansion.

Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee members pressed for Colorado’s inclusion at the White Mesa uranium Convention.

The group is also seeking federal funding for studies on the health impacts of uranium.

Earlier this year, the Bureau of Land Management fast-tracked approval for the reopening of a uranium mine in southeast Utah. This came after President Trump issued an executive order aimed at increasing domestic mineral production, including uranium.

In February, the Navajo Nation and Energy Fuels, Inc., signed an agreement allowing the transportation of uranium ore through the Navajo Nation.
Tags
News Uranium miningNavajo NationUte Mountain Ute TribeLocal NewsNative and Indigenous NewsFeatured StoriesLatest News
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a local news reporter for KSUT. He was previously the reporter for the Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporting project.
See stories by Clark Adomaitis
Related Stories