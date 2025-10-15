© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Flood hazards continue across the Four Corners. Visit Ready La Plata County's alert page for information.

Navajo Technical University developing Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives database

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:09 PM MDT
People stand and sit in a room facing a wall with worksheets and posters on it. They are having a work meeting. Flags are hanging on poles in the room.
25th Navajo Nation Council
The Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force held a work session on Sept. 30 to evaluate the progress of a sovereign database system under development by Navajo Technical University.

The data system will be used to track cases and support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

Navajo Technical University, a school based in Crownpoint, New Mexico, is building a new database designed to be a hub for documenting and tracking cases of missing and murdered Diné relatives. It will also support families affected by the crisis.

According to the Missing and Murdered Dine Relatives Task Force, which is working with the university on the project, the database will bring real-time updates and bridge the gap between families and agencies in cases of missing and murdered relatives.

Task force members say the current process for obtaining public data on missing persons through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, is often delayed and incomplete, especially when tribal, state, and federal jurisdictions overlap.

The database will be hosted on tribal servers to protect sovereign data.

Navajo Technical University is also training Diné students in software engineering and data analysis as part of the project.
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a local news reporter for KSUT. He was previously the reporter for the Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporting project.
See stories by Clark Adomaitis
