History Colorado to host community listening sessions in Durango

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published October 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
An old black and white photo of a field in the winter with a snow-covered mountain in the background. The trees are covering some structures.
History Colorado
Fort Lewis School, c.1950. The Fort Lewis boarding school was located in Hesperus, Colorado.

History Colorado will host listening sessions for survivors of federal Indian boarding schools and descendants across the state. Two sessions will take place in Durango in October and November.

History Colorado is teaming up with tribal organizations to host a series of community listening sessions across the state as part of the American Indian Boarding School Research Project.

The state legislature mandated the project and ordered History Colorado to take a deep look into the history of the boarding schools within Colorado.

The goal is to document and address the lasting impacts of federal boarding schools, while honoring survivors and helping descendants heal.

Recommendations will be delivered to legislators and education officials in 2027.

In Durango, sessions will take place on October 23 at Fort Lewis College and on November 17 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Additional sessions will happen in Denver, and more are being planned in Ignacio, Towaoc, Cortez, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Earlier this year, History Colorado hired Phillip Gover III as their new Senior Director of Tribal and Indigenous Engagement.
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a local news reporter for KSUT. He was previously the reporter for the Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporting project.
