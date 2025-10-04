History Colorado to host community listening sessions in Durango

History Colorado is teaming up with tribal organizations to host a series of community listening sessions across the state as part of the American Indian Boarding School Research Project.

The state legislature mandated the project and ordered History Colorado to take a deep look into the history of the boarding schools within Colorado.

The goal is to document and address the lasting impacts of federal boarding schools, while honoring survivors and helping descendants heal.

Recommendations will be delivered to legislators and education officials in 2027.

In Durango, sessions will take place on October 23 at Fort Lewis College and on November 17 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Additional sessions will happen in Denver, and more are being planned in Ignacio, Towaoc, Cortez, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Boulder, and Fort Collins.